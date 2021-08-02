Crypto Trading Under Pressure, China Crackdown Intensifies By CoinQuora



Crypto Trading Under Pressure, China Crackdown Intensifies



China’s central bank is still going full throttle on regulating crypto trading in the nation.

The PBoC published a detailed list of its plans on the matter for the rest of 2021.

It will, however, push for the digital yuan rollout to promote green finance.

The People’s Bank of China (PBoC) says it will continue cracking on with its regulatory pressure over the crypto trading industry. The country’s central bank believes crypto trading brings financial risk to the economy.

The series of crackdowns that are currently prevailing in the nation seems to be the most severe one since 2017. China announced its decisions made during a meeting recently. It confirms how regulators will be progressing on the matter of monetary policy.

Specifically, this monetary policy will reflect the progress made in the first half of this year. They evaluated the progress from her to determine the next steps needed for the rest of 2021. In detail, the PBoC

Continue reading on CoinQuora