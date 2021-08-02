Crypto funds see 4th consecutive weekly outflows as institutions diversify holdings, says CoinShares By Cointelegraph

Crypto funds see 4th consecutive weekly outflows as institutions diversify holdings, says CoinShares
Institutional outflows from cryptocurrency funds intensified last week, a sign that fund managers were still taking profits on their (BTC) holdings following a historic run-up through April.
Digital asset investment products saw cumulative outflows totaling $19.5 million for the week ended Friday, marking the fourth consecutive weekly drawdown, according to CoinShares data.
Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.