Crypto funds see 4th consecutive weekly outflows as institutions diversify holdings, says CoinShares By Cointelegraph

Crypto funds see 4th consecutive weekly outflows as institutions diversify holdings, says CoinShares

Institutional outflows from cryptocurrency funds intensified last week, a sign that fund managers were still taking profits on their (BTC) holdings following a historic run-up through April.

Digital asset investment products saw cumulative outflows totaling $19.5 million for the week ended Friday, marking the fourth consecutive weekly drawdown, according to CoinShares data.