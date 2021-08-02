Crude Oil Steadies as Investors Size Up Delta’s Threat to Demand

Article content

(Bloomberg) — Oil steadied above $71 a barrel as investors weighed the risk to consumption posed by the spread of the delta coronavirus variant.

West Texas Intermediate was 0.3% higher in Asian trading after slumping 3.6% Monday, the biggest loss in two weeks. The highly infectious Covid-19 variant is forcing governments to reimpose or extend some curbs, and investors are tracking an uptick in cases in the world’s biggest crude market China.

In Indonesia, the biggest gasoline importer in Asia, restrictions have been extended in some regions until Aug. 9, President Joko Widodo said late on Monday. Even before that decision, the impact on energy demand was clear as imports of motor fuel fell by about a quarter, while local usage dwindled.