could start taper by October, no reason to go slow By Reuters

(Reuters) – Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Monday said the U.S. central bank could start to reduce its support for the economy by October if the next two monthly jobs reports show employment rising by 800,000 to 1 million, as he expects.
There’s “no reason” to go slow on tapering the Fed’s bond purchase program, Waller said in an interview on CNBC, adding that finishing up sooner would give the Fed the ability to start raising interest rates next year if needed.
