Corn falls on economic worries, U.S. crop report caps losses

Article content CANBERRA — U.S. corn futures fell on Tuesday amid a broad commodity sell-off on concerns over the global economy, though losses were limited by a widely watched report that showed the condition of U.S. crops was worse than expected. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were down 1% to $5.54 a bushel by 0121 GMT, having gained 2.6% in the previous session when prices hit a July 27 high of $5.59-3/4 a bushel. * The most active soybean futures were down 0.9% to $13.40-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.3% on Monday.

Article content * The most active wheat futures were down 0.8% at $7.23-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 3.7% on Monday when prices hit a May 13 high of $7.32 a bushel. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture rated 62% of the U.S. corn crop in good-to-excellent condition in its weekly crop progress report on Monday, down 2 percentage points from the previous week, a larger decline than most analysts had expected. * Ratings for soybeans improved, bucking trade expectations for a slight drop. The USDA rated 60% of the oilseed crop as good to excellent, up from 58% a week ago, while analysts on average had expected a 1-point decline. * Russian agriculture consultancy Sovecon said on Monday it had cut its forecast for Russia’s 2021 wheat crop by 5.9 million tonnes to 76.4 million tonnes.