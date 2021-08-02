Copper claws higher on softer dollar, hopes for China stimulus

Article content

LONDON — Copper prices rebounded on Monday, lifted by a weaker dollar, hopes for more stimulus in China after weak factory data and prospects for a strike in top producer Chile.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange added 0.4% to $9,767 a tonne in official trading, after falling by 1% on Friday.

China’s factory activity expanded in July at the slowest pace in 17 months, according to the official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI).

“Copper is being supported by expectations of looser fiscal policy from China, which is slowing down, confirmed by the weak PMI, and also by supply tightness after the recent floods in China,” said Gianclaudio Torlizzi, partner at consultancy T-Commodity in Milan.