Chris Evans Responded To Lizzo's Pregnancy TikTok

Bradly Lamb
I love their love. ❤️

My favorite celebrity couple that’s not actually a couple is back at it again.

Thankfully, Chris heard about the news, and DM’d Lizzo, which she shared in another viral TikTok.


“Guess what besties?!” Lizzo wrote over a video of herself. “We secured the child support bag.”


She then revealed the DM that puts shame to all other celebrity DMs.


“Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy,” Chris wrote. “My mother will be so happy lol.”

OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY ?! 🤰🏾🇺🇸

Ummm, I’m definitely not his mom but that also made ME so happy.

Lizzo captioned the video, “OMG YALL— HE SAW THE BABY BUMP! WE DID IT! NOW YALL GOTTA NAME LIL MERICA!!!!! WHAT YALL BOUTA NAME MY BABY?!”


I’m still reeling from this DM, but I’m sure I’ll have a few name selections once I pick my jaw up off the floor.

Maybe Chrizzo or Lizzis. Again, I’m gonna need some time.

