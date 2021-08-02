Chinese EV manufacturer Li Auto plans $1.9 bln Hong Kong listing

Article content

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer Li Auto Inc said on Tuesday it was looking to raise as much as HK$15.0 billion ($1.93 billion) in an initial public offering (IPO) in Hong Kong.

Li Auto’s proposal for secondary listing comes nearly a month after rival XPeng Inc raised $1.8 billion in its Hong Kong debut, aiming to bank on the rising investor interest in electric vehicle makers.

Li Auto, a six-year old Chinese startup which raised $1.09 billion through its Nasdaq listing in July last year, said it would issue 100 million shares in its Hong Kong IPO at a maximum offer price of HK$150 per share.