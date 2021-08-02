China’s bearish PMI, virus cases hit yuan; more policy easing expected

Article content
SHANGHAI — China’s yuan extended its
decline on Monday after it posted a second month of losses in
July, with sentiment dampened by disappointing economic data and
investor worries over spreading domestic COVID-19 cases of the
Delta variant.
Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.4660 per dollar, 58 pips
weaker than the previous fix of 6.4602.
In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4640
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4653 at midday, 33 pips
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
weaker than the previous late session close.
Traders said markets were expecting more monetary and fiscal
stimulus in coming months after both official and private
factory activity surveys suggested a slowdown in the Chinese
economy, while local coronavirus outbreaks added to uncertainty
over the uneven economic recovery.
Factory activity growth slipped sharply in July as demand
contracted for the first time in over a year, a business survey
showed on Monday.
“We maintain our expectation of more supportive fiscal
policy especially from on-budget spending and government bond
issuance, and also continue to expect one more reserve
requirement ratio (RRR) cut in Q4 this year,” economists at
Goldman Sachs said in a note.
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
Other financial institutions including ING, OCBC Bank and
Pinpoint Asset Management also saw the possibility of a further
reduction in banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR), while HSBC
and Nomura said targeted support would be more likely.
The PBOC delivered an unexpected broad-based RRR cut in
July, with many market analysts and participants interpreting it
as a fine-tuning liquidity move.
The ruling Communist Party’s top decision-making body said
on Friday that China would stick with its current economic
policies in the second half of the year, maintaining an
accommodative stance amid an uneven domestic recovery and global
uncertainty.
“The bottom line of monetary policy is to ensure ample
liquidity with targeted support to SMEs and enterprises in
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
need,” ANZ said in a note.
Higher liquidity should theoretically put downside pressure
on the currency, but improving economic fundamentals should
support the yuan in the long run, traders said.
They added that concerns about the domestic economic
recovery in the second half of this year weighed on the FX
market on Monday morning.
A trader at a foreign bank said the yuan was likely to
continue range trading ahead of this week’s U.S. jobs data that
could affect the timing of the Federal Reserve’s tapering of
stimulus.
The greenback held just above a one-month low, with the
global dollar index falling to 92.08 at midday from the
previous close of 92.108.
The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4678 per dollar
by midday.
The yuan market at 0342 GMT:
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.
Article content
ONSHORE SPOT:
Item Current Previous Change
PBOC midpoint 6.466 6.4602 -0.09%
Spot yuan 6.4653 6.462 -0.05%
Divergence from -0.01%
midpoint*
Spot change YTD 0.97%
Spot change since 2005 28.01%
revaluation
Key indexes:
Item Current Previous Change
Thomson 98.39 98.4 0.0
Reuters/HKEX
CNH index
Dollar index 92.08 92.108 0.0
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.
OFFSHORE CNH MARKET
Instrument Current Difference
from onshore
Offshore spot yuan 6.4678 -0.04%
*
Offshore 6.6417 -2.65%
non-deliverable
forwards
**
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.
(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
Advertisement
This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.