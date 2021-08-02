China’s bearish PMI, virus cases hit yuan; more policy easing expected

SHANGHAI — China’s yuan extended its

decline on Monday after it posted a second month of losses in

July, with sentiment dampened by disappointing economic data and

investor worries over spreading domestic COVID-19 cases of the

Delta variant.

Prior to market opening, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC)

set the midpoint rate at 6.4660 per dollar, 58 pips

weaker than the previous fix of 6.4602.

In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4640

per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4653 at midday, 33 pips

weaker than the previous late session close.

Traders said markets were expecting more monetary and fiscal

stimulus in coming months after both official and private

factory activity surveys suggested a slowdown in the Chinese

economy, while local coronavirus outbreaks added to uncertainty

over the uneven economic recovery.

Factory activity growth slipped sharply in July as demand

contracted for the first time in over a year, a business survey

showed on Monday.

“We maintain our expectation of more supportive fiscal

policy especially from on-budget spending and government bond

issuance, and also continue to expect one more reserve

requirement ratio (RRR) cut in Q4 this year,” economists at

Goldman Sachs said in a note.

Other financial institutions including ING, OCBC Bank and

Pinpoint Asset Management also saw the possibility of a further

reduction in banks’ reserve requirement ratio (RRR), while HSBC

and Nomura said targeted support would be more likely.

The PBOC delivered an unexpected broad-based RRR cut in

July, with many market analysts and participants interpreting it

as a fine-tuning liquidity move.

The ruling Communist Party’s top decision-making body said

on Friday that China would stick with its current economic

policies in the second half of the year, maintaining an

accommodative stance amid an uneven domestic recovery and global

uncertainty.

“The bottom line of monetary policy is to ensure ample

liquidity with targeted support to SMEs and enterprises in

need,” ANZ said in a note.

Higher liquidity should theoretically put downside pressure

on the currency, but improving economic fundamentals should

support the yuan in the long run, traders said.

They added that concerns about the domestic economic

recovery in the second half of this year weighed on the FX

market on Monday morning.

A trader at a foreign bank said the yuan was likely to

continue range trading ahead of this week’s U.S. jobs data that

could affect the timing of the Federal Reserve’s tapering of

stimulus.

The greenback held just above a one-month low, with the

global dollar index falling to 92.08 at midday from the

previous close of 92.108.

The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4678 per dollar

by midday.

The yuan market at 0342 GMT:

ONSHORE SPOT:

Item Current Previous Change

PBOC midpoint 6.466 6.4602 -0.09%

Spot yuan 6.4653 6.462 -0.05%

Divergence from -0.01%

midpoint*

Spot change YTD 0.97%

Spot change since 2005 28.01%

revaluation

Key indexes:

Item Current Previous Change

Thomson 98.39 98.4 0.0

Reuters/HKEX

CNH index

Dollar index 92.08 92.108 0.0

*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number

indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to

rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each

morning.

OFFSHORE CNH MARKET

Instrument Current Difference

from onshore

Offshore spot yuan 6.4678 -0.04%

*

Offshore 6.6417 -2.65%

non-deliverable

forwards

**

*Premium for offshore spot over onshore

**Figure reflects difference from PBOC’s official midpoint,

since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.

.

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by

Jacqueline Wong)

