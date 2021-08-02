China’s attempt to kill Bitcoin failed — Here are 3 reasons why By Cointelegraph

China’s attempt to kill Bitcoin failed — Here are 3 reasons why
(BTC) might have suffered its largest coordinated attack over the last couple of months, but in this instance, the investor community did not capitulate. China outright banning mining in most regions after giving BTC miners a two-week notice and this caused the single largest mining difficulty adjustment after the network hash rate dropped 50%.
The market sentiment surrounding Bitcoin was already damaged after Elon Musk announced that Tesla (NASDAQ:) would no longer accept Bitcoin payments due to the environmental impact of the mining process. It remains unknown whether China’s decision was influenced or related to Musk’s remarks, but undoubtedly those events held a negative effect.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.