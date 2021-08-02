China shares jump after worst month in nearly 3 years

Article content SHANGHAI — Chinese shares jumped on Monday, with the benchmark indexes logging their biggest daily gains since May, as investors snapped up stocks battered by a sell-off last month. The Shanghai Composite index finished the day up 1.97% at 3,464.29 points and the blue-chip CSI300 index ended 2.55% higher. It was the biggest daily rise since May 25 for both indexes. The gains follow a near 5.5% fall for the CSI300 last week, capping its biggest monthly loss since October 2018 after a string of regulatory moves aimed at the after-school education, tech and property sectors.

Article content “I think the China A-share market became an unnecessary victim of the recent regulatory events. The so-called ‘clampdown’ is really just on a few sectors and Chinese ADRs rather than A-shares in general,” said Qi Wang, chief executive officer at MegaTrust Investment in Hong Kong. “Seriously, what’s the connection between closing down cram schools and people consuming more or less liquor, for example? I don’t see any.” Both the CSI300 and Shanghai Composite indexes had fallen around 1% in early trade on rising concerns over a domestic surge in Delta variant COVID-19 infections. China on Monday reported 98 new confirmed coronavirus cases in the mainland for the day earlier, the highest daily rise since Jan. 24.