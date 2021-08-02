China Huarong to sell stake in consumer finance unit, restructure trust business

Article content

BEIJING — China Huarong Asset Management Co Ltd said on Tuesday that it plans to sell a 70% stake in a consumer finance unit, and restructure its trust subsidiary, as the Chinese bad loan company seeks to return to its core businesses to ensure sustainable operation.

Huarong, which counts China’s finance ministry as its biggest shareholder, missed a March 31 deadline for filing its 2020 earnings, sparking a rout in its U.S. dollar-denominated bonds that spread to other issuers amid concern that a default could see foreign investors losing out.