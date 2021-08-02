Chile’s peso jolted by Escondida strike fears

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
9

Author of the article:

Reuters

Susan Mathew and Ambar Warrick

Chile’s peso slumped more than 1% on

Monday on fears of a strike at the country’s massive Escondida

copper mine, while Brazil’s real rallied on expectations of a

sharp hike in interest rates this week.

The real jumped 1.1%, on course to recover Friday’s

steep losses, as the dollar dwindled ahead of U.S. jobless

claims and nonfarm payrolls data later this week for more

insights on the labor market.

The greenback extended losses from last week when the U.S.

Federal Reserve held its dovish stance. Even as the dollar

retreated, most emerging market currencies remained subdued on

concerns over growing COVID-19 cases across the globe.

On Thursday, Brazil’s central bank is seen hiking rates by

100 basis points, its largest increase in 18 years, a Reuters

poll showed. That would be a fourth hike in a row to 5.25%. The

central bank has said it sees the rate ending the year at 7%.

A hawkish central bank has helped the real retrace losses

this year due to political tensions and worries about a hit to

economic growth from the coronavirus pandemic.

Chile’s peso dropped 1.4%, leading losses across

Latin America, as the union of workers at BHP Group Ltd’s

Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, said it

voted to reject the company’s final labor contract offer.

The development evoked memories of the 44-day stoppage in

2017 that jolted global copper markets and slowed Chile’s

economic growth.

PERUVIAN ROLLER COASTER

Peru’s sol was flat after having tanked 3.4% on

Friday when President Pedro Castillo appointed Guido Bellido, a

member of his Marxist party, as prime minister.

Stocks recovered 1.4% after Friday’s near 6%

plunge, but sovereign dollar bonds fell.

Castillo named economist Pedro Francke as finance minister

late on Friday. While Francke’s appointment is a positive

development as he has held a more moderate view, the possibility

of the Cabinet not passing a mandatory confidence vote within 30

days exists, strategists at Citi said.

Citi noted Francke’s support for current central bank chief

Julio Velarde, whose confirmation would bring further support

for the currency and rates, but added that “uncertainty is still

high, frictions between Congress and Castillo are likely to

continue, and we think this could weigh on assets.”

The sol is down 11% this year, on par with Turkey’s lira

in being the worst performing emerging market currencies

this year.

Eyes are also on a “new deal” with Peru’s all-important

mining sector.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily % change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1293.09 1.2

MSCI LatAm 2529.38 0.8

Brazil Bovespa 123771.52 1.62

Mexico IPC 51066.10 0.39

Chile IPSA 4201.98 -1.18

Argentina MerVal 65947.99 -0.087

Colombia COLCAP 1234.60 -0.17

Currencies Latest Daily % change

Brazil real 5.1530 1.06

Mexico peso 19.8829 -0.14

Chile peso 766.78 -1.38

Colombia peso 3887.02 -0.33

Peru sol 4.0587 0.23

Argentina peso 96.7900 -0.09

(interbank)

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; Editing by Jonathan

Oatis and Will Dunham)

