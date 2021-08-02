Chainlink and Polkadot Prices Soar, Traders Stay Sharp By CoinQuora

Chainlink and Polkadot Prices Soar, Traders Stay Sharp
  • Altcoins have been surging between 20% – 25% over the past few days.
  • Polkadot (DOT) and Chainlink (LINK) have both gone up by 40% each.
  • Both DOT and LINK will likely continue on an upward trend.

It seems most of the crypto market is on the rise. From DeFi platforms, DApps, to NFTs, the price of cryptos and tokens are all surging over the last few days. According to the weekly Revenue On Investment (ROI) reports, most altcoins have gone up by 20% – 25%.

To highlight, two altcoins, in particular, have shined brighter than the others. In fact, these two have registered surges of 40% within the same time frame. Specifically, both Chainlink (LINK) and Polkadot (DOT) prices have both soared up by 40% each.

In relation to this short-term uptick, analysts expect these two cryptos to keep climbing up. It is not un…

