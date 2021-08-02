Cash App’s quarterly Bitcoin revenue triples despite BTC impairment loss for Square By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Jack Dorsey’s Square has reported a 200% increase in revenue for the second quarter year-on-year (YoY).

The company announced the impressive earnings figures in its second-quarter shareholder letter on August 1. In the report, Square revealed its total gross profit grew 91% YoY to $1.14 billion.