BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, DOGE, DOT, UNI, BCH, LINK By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Price analysis 8/2: BTC, ETH, BNB, ADA, XRP, DOGE, DOT, UNI, BCH, LINK

(BTC) dropped back below $39,000 on Aug. 2, suggesting that short-term traders were booking profits after the price failed to close above $42,451.67.

However, lower levels could again attract buying as seen in late July. Data from Santiment showed that Bitcoin held on wallet addresses storing between 100 and 10,000 Bitcoin rose to a new all-time high at 9.23 million Bitcoin on Aug. 1. The previous all-time high for this group of investors was recorded on April 5, just over a week before Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $64,854 on April 14.

Daily cryptocurrency market performance. Source: Coin360