Brand executive posts discounted Utah home listing for Dogecoin By Cointelegraph

Crypto as a payment option for real estate continues to gain traction as the adoption of digital currencies for commercial transactions continues to take shape.

Scott Paul, founder of Utah-based marketing agency Wooly, put up his Saratoga Springs home for sale, with Dogecoin (DOGE) as an acceptable payment method, according to a report by Fox 13 on Sunday.