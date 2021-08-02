Brad Garlinghouse’s lawyers file request for Binance documents in ‘international’ challenge to SEC lawsuit By Cointelegraph

Brad Garlinghouse’s lawyers file request for Binance documents in ‘international’ challenge to SEC lawsuit
The lawsuit between Labs and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, now involves major crypto exchange Binance after a recent filing on behalf of Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse.
According to court documents filed in the Southern District of New York on Monday, Garlinghouse’s legal team has requested documents “relevant to the case and unobtainable through other means” from Binance Holdings Limited, the Cayman Islands-based subsidiary of the major cryptocurrency exchange. The filing cited U.S. laws concerning the Department of State and the Hague Convention and asked the court to issue a letter of request for the Central Authority of the Cayman Island to compel evidence from Binance.
