Booka is Relaunching on iOS with a Read-to-me Feature and Updated Design

NEW YORK — Booka, the popular eBook platform for children, today announced the upcoming relaunch of its application on iOS. The redesigned app will include Booka’s exciting new ‘Read to Me’ function, which allows children to listen to its entire catalogue of books, narrated by professional voice actors with multiple language options. The newly redesigned app will be available on the App Store from September 9th.

Booka has been preparing for this relaunch by diversifying and extending its catalogue. It has signed a new contract with Milet publishing, which will bring 30 of its popular bilingual books to the Booka app. Milet publishing house leads the market in publishing adorable picture books in different languages for children. By making their interactive books available on the app, Booka will be able to offer more options to its young readers. Booka understands that language is a big part of a child’s learning process. It’s very important that the young readers can enjoy Booka’s amazing range of interactive books in their native language. The contract with Milet publishing will allow Booka to achieve this goal and offer a more positive experience to its readers. The app will also include a new range of books from Booka’s existing partners, such as Red Chair Press.