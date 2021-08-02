Boil Water Order lifted in Canmore’s Cougar Creek community and along Palliser Trail

CANMORE, Alberta, Aug. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — The boil water order issued by Alberta Health Services on July 29 has been lifted for two additional areas of Canmore: the Cougar Creek community and along Palliser Trail. Silvertip, Dead Man’s Flats, Harvie Heights, the Canmore Nordic Centre, Three Sisters Resort, Peaks of Grassi, portions of Rundleview and portions of the Homesteads (see detailed maps below) have also been cleared for regular water service.

Effective immediately, residents and businesses in the green areas of the maps no longer need to boil their water before consumption. Residents and businesses in the remainder of the town of Canmore (red areas on the maps) are still required to boil water before consumption, until further notice.

EPCOR is working as quickly as possible to ensure the safety of the water supply. Flushing and testing of the water system continues to occur as crews work to restore regular water service. Residents and businesses may notice water pressure changes and service interruptions.

It is recommended that residents and businesses in the green zones run their cold taps until the water is clear before consuming. A bucket of water should also be poured into toilet tanks to flush it out. To flush water heaters, follow Alberta Health’s guidelines.

For areas remaining under the boil water order, water directly from the tap should not be consumed.

The boil water order is precautionary as we await water quality testing to ensure the safety of the water supply.

Consumption of microbiologically-contaminated water may result in illness and stomach flu-like symptoms such as diarrhea, nausea, stomach cramps and headaches.

Until further notice, residents and business owners in the areas identified in red on the maps must bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to:

drinking

brushing teeth

cleaning raw foods

preparing infant formula or juices

making ice

handwashing dishes

Water used for bathing, flushing or laundering clothes does not need to be boiled. Dishwashers can also be used if they are in good working order and have a hot temperature sanitizer cycle.

Water trucks providing free, potable water are also available from 9 am to 8 pm at:

Canmore Recreation Centre, 1900 8 Ave., Canmore

Elizabeth Rummel School, 1033 Cougar Creek Drive, Canmore

Lawrence Grassi Middle School, 610 7 Ave., Canmore

Elevation Place, 700 Railway Ave #100, Canmore

Residents and visitors to Canmore may also instead choose to purchase bottled water for the duration of this order.

Residents can find more information on boil water advisories here.

Businesses, schools and health-care facilities can find more information on the procedures to take during and immediately following boil water advisories on the following documents.

Anyone requiring additional information, is asked to call EPCOR at 403-609-6400.

Health-related questions should be directed to Health Link at 811 or MyHealth.Alberta.ca.

Related Information

For more information contact:

Media Relations

780-721-9001

epcormedia@epcor.com

About EPCOR

EPCOR, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, builds, owns and operates electrical, natural gas and water transmission and distribution networks, water and wastewater treatment facilities, sanitary and stormwater systems, and infrastructure in Canada and the United States. The company also provides electricity, natural gas and water products and services to residential and commercial customers. EPCOR, headquartered in Edmonton, is an Alberta Top 75 employer.