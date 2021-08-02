BlockFi faces regulatory heat, a sign of possible crypto lending regulations? By Cointelegraph

BlockFi faces regulatory heat, a sign of possible crypto lending regulations?
BlockFi’s eventful 2021 has continued in the second half of the year as state regulators in the United States began to crack down on the company’s crypto interest-bearing accounts. The move likely marks another operational headache for the non-bank lender in a year of substantial fundraises and public listing plans interspaced by controversy and technical blunders.
State regulators going after crypto interest-bearing accounts may also stand as a bellwether of possible federal regulations targeted at the cryptocurrency loan market. Indeed, such a scenario might be possible given the current focus on digital currency regulations in America.
