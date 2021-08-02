Blockchain identity market to grow $3.58B by 2025, report claims By Cointelegraph

Blockchain identity market to grow $3.58B by 2025, report claims
A new report on the potential for blockchain identity management solutions to become integrated across sectors has forecast strong growth for its global market, at a compound annual rate of close to 71%.
The report grounds its predictions on a study broken down into segments by sector — e.g., government, healthcare, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), geography, and applications. It was published by the Lyon-headquartered market research solution provider ReportLinker.
