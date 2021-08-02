Blockchain evidence regulations take effect in China By BTC Peers

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
6

Blockchain evidence regulations take effect in China

The Supreme People’s Court of China has issued fresh regulations regarding the use of Blockchain data for evidence purposes. The new rules which took effect yesterday stipulate the validity of blockchain deposits.

All three articles in the litigation address issues concerning blockchain evidence. One article stressed the assumption that data is always effective after it has been stored on a blockchain, while the other two articles were specific about the authenticity of verification rules for blockchain evidence.

Back in 2018, the Supreme People’s Court in a regulation recognized that blockchain data could pass as valid evidence, and according to an article published by All Bright Law, as of March 2021, there have been 65 cases involving the use of blockchain evidence in China.

The Chinese court judgment system currently recognizes some blockchain evidence certification platforms such as Baoquan.com, Ebaoquan.org, and IP360.net.

A new IOU platform supported by blockchain technology was added to the social media app WeChat by Tencent. The new feature enables electronic signature services that allow users to carry out personal lending transactions as blockchain certifications.

China may have moved to crush the mining and trading of public cryptocurrencies. However, the Asian country is actively pushing its own digital asset agenda.

Continue reading on BTC Peers

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR