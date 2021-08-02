Bithumb Enters Into a Strategic Partnership With Sogang University By CoinQuora



Bithumb Enters Into a Strategic Partnership With Sogang University



Today, the crypto exchange said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Sogang University for technology transfer.

According to the official announcement, Yong-Woon Ahn, CTO of Bithumb, Park Soo-Yong, Director of Sogang University’s Intelligent Blockchain Research Center, and Seok-Bin Yoon, Professor at Sogang University, attended the signing ceremony.

As per the news, both parties will share a blockchain-based business strategy. This includes know-how and service advice. Also, they will engage in high-level convergence tech architecture research. Moreover, shared marketing was discussed for smooth service through this agreement.

The Intelligent Blockchain Research Center under the So…

