Bithumb Enters Into a Strategic Partnership With Sogang University By CoinQuora

Bithumb Enters Into a Strategic Partnership With Sogang University
- Bithumb, enters into a strategic partnership with Sogang University.
- Bithumb signed a MOU with Sogang University for technology transfer.
South Korean cryptocurrency exchange, Bithumb, enters into a strategic partnership with Sogang University.
Today, the crypto exchange said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Sogang University for technology transfer.
According to the official announcement, Yong-Woon Ahn, CTO of Bithumb, Park Soo-Yong, Director of Sogang University’s Intelligent Blockchain Research Center, and Seok-Bin Yoon, Professor at Sogang University, attended the signing ceremony.
As per the news, both parties will share a blockchain-based business strategy. This includes know-how and service advice. Also, they will engage in high-level convergence tech architecture research. Moreover, shared marketing was discussed for smooth service through this agreement.
The Intelligent Blockchain Research Center under the So…
