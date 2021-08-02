Bitcoin sellers in ‘disbelief’ or BTC price wouldn’t still be at $41K — Analyst By Cointelegraph

(BTC) closed July above $41,000 in a “bullish engulfing” candle that dramatically upends its previous downtrend.

In a tweet on Aug. 1, investor and entrepreneur Alistair Milne joined many celebrating a classic return to form for BTC price action.

1-month candle chart (Bitstamp). Source: TradingView
Bitcoin LTH-SOPR annotated chart. Source: Lex Moskovski/ Twitter