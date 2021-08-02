Ayesha And Stephen Curry Celebrate 10 Years Of Marriage

“It has felt like the blink of an eye.”
A love that will last forever!
She shared a few photos of them together, including one of them kissing, and talked about what an amazing man her beau is.
“My love! my adventure partner! My best friend! My confidant! My baby daddaaaay! My everything! 10 years married y’all 🎉,” Ayesha wrote. “It has felt like the blink of an eye.”
“@stephencurry30 is by far, hands down the most amazing being I know. I can’t wait to see what the next 50 has in store for us,” she gushed. “Happy day, happy day!”
“We’ve been doing the most celebrating the past couple of days,” Ayesha concluded. “July 30,2011 to infinity and beyonnnnnnd.” Aww!
Even though they got married 10 years ago, the Curry’s have known each other since they were teens and currently, they share three kids together.
He wrote, “Est. 2011 ➡️ 2021. 10 Yrs 🙌🏽. My woman. Never a day goes by I’m not thankful for your presence, your beauty, your spirit!
”Sexy as can be inside and out [and] continuing to show me how amazing our God is by the creation that you are.” Stephen continued. “Blessed me with the 3 of the dopest humans around. You are the 🔑 to everything that I do.”
“This is a major milestone — but more a moment to get excited about the next chapters ahead. Lucky I’m (still) in love with my best friend. To Antares and back…✨@ayeshacurry.”
The way that these two are going, they’ll be celebrating their 20-year wedding anniversary in no time!
