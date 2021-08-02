Australia stocks higher at close of trade; S&P/ASX 200 up 1.34% By Investing.com



Investing.com – Australia stocks were higher after the close on Monday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Sydney, the added 1.34% to hit a new all time high.

The best performers of the session on the were Afterpay Touch Group Ltd (ASX:), which rose 18.77% or 18.14 points to trade at 114.80 at the close. Meanwhile, Zip Co Ltd (ASX:) added 9.04% or 0.60 points to end at 7.24 and Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:) was up 7.63% or 0.135 points to 1.905 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Mineral Resources Ltd (ASX:), which fell 4.35% or 2.74 points to trade at 60.27 at the close. Champion Iron Ltd (ASX:) declined 4.21% or 0.320 points to end at 7.280 and Boral Ltd. (ASX:) was down 4.18% or 0.300 points to 6.880.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Sydney Stock Exchange by 727 to 639 and 406 ended unchanged.

Shares in Pilbara Minerals Ltd (ASX:) rose to all time highs; gaining 7.63% or 0.135 to 1.905.

The , which measures the implied volatility of S&P/ASX 200 options, was down 5.23% to 11.815.

Gold Futures for December delivery was down 0.38% or 6.95 to $1810.25 a troy ounce. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Crude oil for delivery in September fell 1.01% or 0.75 to hit $73.20 a barrel, while the October Brent oil contract fell 1.02% or 0.77 to trade at $74.64 a barrel.

AUD/USD was up 0.13% to 0.7354, while AUD/JPY rose 0.32% to 80.68.

The US Dollar Index Futures was down 0.19% at 92.013.