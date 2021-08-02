Alicia Vikander Responds To The Danish Girl Criticism

By
Bradly Lamb
-
0
5

“We need to make sure that trans men and women actually get work.”

Alicia Vikander totally understands the criticism that surrounded her 2015 film, The Danish Girl.


Dominique Charriau / WireImage

The movie was met with some backlash after Alicia’s co-star Eddie Redmayne was cast to play a transgender woman, despite the fact that he is cisgender.

The film chronicled the real life love story of Danish painters Einar and Gerda Wegener, as Einar became one of the first people to ever undergo operations to transition to a woman.

View this video on YouTube


Movieclips Trailers / Via youtube.com

“When we were making the film, it was such a learning experience. And I think Eddie did a wonderful job in the role,” Alicia told Insider.


Focus Features / ©Focus Features/courtesy Everett Collect / Everett Collection

She continued, “I totally understand the criticism that has been out there, because we need to make change and we need to make sure that trans men and women actually get a foot in and get work.”


Focus Features / ©Focus Features/courtesy Everett Collect / Everett Collection

“My only concern is that we may need to get to a point in the end where we have trans women and men playing cis characters. Because that is the main thing, you know?” Alicia concluded.


Focus Features / ©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

Back when the film was released, director Tom Hooper shared a similar sentiment, expressing that he had also cast trans actors in cis roles.


Focus Features / ©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

“I like the fact that you can cast trans actors to play cis roles, and I hope the world will evolve to a point where the flow can be both ways,” Tom told Slate.

Eddie also shared his thoughts at the time, sharing that he hopes “there’s a day when there are more trans actors and trans actresses playing trans parts, but also cisgender parts.”


Focus Features / ©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

“And I hope — as an actor one hopes — that one should be able to play any sort of part if one plays it with a sense of integrity and responsibility,” he told Indiewire.


Focus Features / ©Focus Features/Courtesy Everett Collection

You can read the entire interview with Vikander here.

BuzzFeed Daily

Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR