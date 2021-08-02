Active Bitcoin addresses surged 30% in late July, data shows By Cointelegraph

Active Bitcoin addresses surged 30% in late July, data shows
Amid a renewed bullish trend on the cryptocurrency markets over the past few weeks, more users have moved into trading (BTC), the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization.
Data from blockchain analytics platform Glassnode shows that Bitcoin has seen a notable surge in terms of active addresses in the past week of July, with active BTC entities rising 30% from 250,000 to 325,000 active users.
