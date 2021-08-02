70% U.S. adults have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine – CDC

Article content

Nearly three out of four Americans above the age of 18 have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

President Joe Biden had originally aimed to administer at least one dose to 70% of U.S. adults by July 4.

The agency said 180,762,301 people, or 70% of all U.S. adults, had received at least one dose, while 164,919,666 people, or 49.7% of the total population, were fully vaccinated.

The United States has administered 346,924,345 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Monday morning and distributed 400,674,965 doses, according to the agency.

Those figures are up from the 346,456,669 vaccine doses the CDC said had gone into arms by Aug. 1.

The CDC tally includes two-dose vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech , as well as Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine as of 6:00 a.m. ET on Monday. (Reporting by Mrinalika Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)