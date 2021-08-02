3 Footwear Stocks That Could Rocket Higher as Kids Head Back to School By StockNews



3 Footwear Stocks That Could Rocket Higher as Kids Head Back to School



The U.S. government is working with the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) to get children back in school full time by this fall. Given this backdrop, footwear companies Adidas (OTC:) (ADDY), Under Armour (NYSE:) (UAA), and Skechers U.S.A. (SKX) should witness a substantial rise in shoe sales in the coming quarters. So, we think these three stocks could be solid bets now.With nearly 50% of the total U.S. population fully vaccinated, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has urged schools to fully resume in-person classes by this fall. The CDC has issued a list of guidelines to minimize the spread of the virus because children below 12 years of age remain ineligible for the vaccine. New York City, which has the country’s most extensive schooling system, recently announced that it would not provide a remote learning option this fall in an effort to reopen schools at full capacity.

Footwear companies are likely to benefit from such reopening mandates, given the rising demand for outdoor footwear from the 18 years of age or below demographic.

Thus, we believe popular footwear companies Adidas AG (DE:) (ADDYY), Under Armour, Inc. (UAA), and Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) are likely to witness ballooning sales in the coming quarters, which should help their stocks advance.

