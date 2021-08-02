17 Iconic Movie Lines Actors Improvised



The joke started with the barge nicknamed the S.S. Garage Sale, which carried all of the filming equipment and was steadied by a singular, tiny boat.

Writer Carl Gottlieb told the Hollywood Reporter, “[Richard] Zanuck and [David] Brown were very stingy producers, so everyone kept telling them, ‘You’re gonna need a bigger boat.’ It became a catchphrase for any time anything went wrong — if lunch was late or the swells were rocking the camera, someone would say, ‘You’re gonna need a bigger boat.’”