17 Iconic Movie Lines Actors Improvised

“You’re gonna need a bigger boat” started as an inside joke!

Improvisation is a sword most actors learn how to wield. However, only the ones who’ve mastered the art can come up with an absolutely killer line on the spot, often making for some of the most memorable movie moments.

Here are 17 iconic movie lines actors came up with on the spot:

1.

Roy Scheider improvised the line “You’re gonna need a bigger boat!” in Jaws because it was an inside joke among the cast and crew.


Universal Pictures / Via youtube.com

The joke started with the barge nicknamed the S.S. Garage Sale, which carried all of the filming equipment and was steadied by a singular, tiny boat. 

Writer Carl Gottlieb told the Hollywood Reporter, “[Richard] Zanuck and [David] Brown were very stingy producers, so everyone kept telling them, ‘You’re gonna need a bigger boat.’ It became a catchphrase for any time anything went wrong — if lunch was late or the swells were rocking the camera, someone would say, ‘You’re gonna need a bigger boat.’” 

2.

The scene in Black Panther where M’Baku leads the Jabari men in grunting at Everett Ross for speaking out of turn was entirely Winston Duke’s idea.


Marvel / Via youtube.com

He told Vanity Fair, “[The Jabari] don’t hide, we don’t sneak. We come through the front door.”

3.

When Princess Leia told Han Solo “I love you” in The Empire Strikes Back, Harrison Ford replied with “I know” because he thought it fit his character better than the scripted response.


Lucasfilm / Via youtube.com

Carrie Fisher was annoyed that Harrison changed the scene without her input, but director Irvin Kershner liked the idea.

4.

Matthew McConaughey was thrown into a scene in Dazed and Confused last minute with no lines written, so as soon as the director called “Action!” he said, “Alright, alright, alright!”


Gramercy Pictures / Via youtube.com

It was also the first on-camera scene he’d ever filmed. He was offered the part of David Wooderson after meeting the producer in a bar. 

5.

Tony Stark originally wasn’t supposed to reveal his superhero identity at the end of Iron Man, but at the last minute, Robert Downey Jr. added, “I am Iron Man.”


Marvel / Via youtube.com

Producer Kevin Feige told Deadline, “That success [of Iron Man‘s twist ending] inspired us [at Marvel Studios] to go further in the trusting ourselves to find balance of staying true to the comics and the spirit of the comics but not being afraid to adapt and evolve and to change things.”

6.

Bill Murray improvised most of Peter Venkman’s lines in Ghostbusters, including his iconic response to getting slimed: “I feel so funky.”


Columbia PIctures / Via youtube.com

Jason Reitman, the son of director Ivan Reitman, told Entertainment Weekly, “It’s as if Bill Murray was given a mumblecore-style essay about each scene and then permitted to say whatever he wanted as long as he got the point across.”

7.

While filming a fight scene in Fight Club, Edward Norton surprised Brad Pitt by hitting him in the ear, so Brad’s response of “Why the ear?” was genuine.

8.

During the last week of filming for Taxi Driver, director Martin Scorsese locked himself and Robert De Niro in a room and asked the actor to say something in the mirror, so Robert came up with, “You talkin’ to me?”


Columbia Pictures / Via youtube.com

Martin told Today, “He just kept repeating it, kept repeating it … and the [assistant director] was banging on the door saying, ‘Come on, we got to get out of here.’ And I said, ‘No, this is good, this is good. Give me another minute.'”

9.

Shooting on Casablanca began with an unfinished script, so as Rick and Ilsa said their goodbyes, Humphrey Bogart ad-libbed the line “Here’s looking at you, kid.”


Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

The line ended up appearing twice in the film and became a popular quote in the 1930s. 

10.

When Murray shaves his head during the party scene in Clueless, Donald Faison said, “I’m keeping it real!” because he heard a younger neighbor say it.


Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

He told Vulture, “I was like, ‘Oh. That’s what the kids are saying now?’ And so I put that in there myself.”

11.

While filming the scene where Forrest meets Bubba in Forrest Gump, Tom Hanks came up with the line, “My name’s Forrest Gump. People call me Forrest Gump.”


Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

Director Robert Zemeckis kept it in because of how funny he found it.

12.

While filming The Shining, Jack Nicholson improvised the line “Here’s Johnny!” as a reference to The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson.


Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

At first, director Stanley Kubrick wasn’t sold on the line because he didn’t understand the reference, so it almost ended up on the cutting room floor.

13.

While filming Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, director Adam McKay told Steve Carrell to just say anything because he wanted Brick Tamland to have more lines, so Steve said, “I love lamp.”


DreamWorks Pictures / Via youtube.com

Will Ferrell picked up on what he was doing and ad-libbed, “Are you just looking at things in the office and saying that you love them?”

14.

In Avengers: Infinity War, the line “I don’t wanna go,” which Peter Parker utters right before he turns to dust, was inspired by an acting technique Tom Holland uses to make himself cry.


Marvel / Via youtube.com

While filming, Tom kept repeating “I don’t want to go” inside his head, then decided to say it out loud.

15.

In The Godfather, Clemenza’s original line ended at “Leave the gun,” but Richard Castellano added “take the cannoli” at the suggestion of his wife, Ardell Sheridan.


Paramount Pictures / Via youtube.com

It was a callback to a previous scene in which Ardell, who also played his wife in the movie, asked him to pick up a cannoli. 

16.

Joe Pesci’s line “Funny how?” in Goodfellas was based on a real incident from when he was a server who accidentally offended a mobster by telling him he was funny.


Warner Bros. / Via youtube.com

He shared the story during rehearsals, and director Martin Scorsese liked it so much he had Joe and Ray Liotta use it for inspiration and improvise most of the scene. 

17.

And finally, while filming Good Will Hunting, Robin Williams improvised an entire speech about his character’s late wife that nearly made Matt Damon break character, starting with, “She used to fart in her sleep. One night it was so loud it woke the dog up.”


Miramax Films / Via youtube.com

The crew found it so funny that you can see the camera wobbles as its operator laughs. 

