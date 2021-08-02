11 Crypto Exchanges Reportedly Shutting Down in South Korea By CoinQuora

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
7

  • South Korea’s financial regulator shut down 11 local crypto exchanges.
  • Local exchanges shut down is due to their engagement in illegal activities.
  • The list of the exchanges that to set to shut down remains unclear.

South Korea’s financial authority is shutting down various local cryptocurrency exchanges, the Korea Herald reported on Sunday. The country’s financial regulator, Financial Services Commission (FSC), has shut down 11 local cryptocurrency exchanges due to their engagement in illegal activities.

Moreover, Darlbit and Bitsonic are among South Korean crypto trading platforms that recently declared stop business operations. However, the entire list of exchanges that are set to shut down remains unclear.

In addition, Bithumb and Upbit, the two big…

