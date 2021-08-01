Working around Apple’s defi browser removal, $USELESS Crypto creates a tool that renders Pancake Swap Useless

OREM, Utah, Aug. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — If you’ve ever experienced the frustration of attempting to buy alt coins in Trust Wallet with an iPhone, you’ll know the process is lengthy and frustrating, involving a special defi browser and a dApp like Pancake Swap or UniSwap. But the Useless Crypto team has created a “Useless Swapper” contract to cut out the middleman, which is especially helpful now that iOS users have been blocked from using the in-app defi browser option. Instead of the 8 step process, the Useless Swapper allows you to send BNB Smart Chain out, and immediately receive Useless crypto in return. No headache required. Read More