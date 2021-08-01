Who takes gold in the crypto and blockchain Olympics? By Cointelegraph



Who takes gold in the crypto and blockchain Olympics?



Every four years (usually), the world comes together in a celebration of sport and competition at the Olympic Games. In the spirit of Tokyo 2020, lets look at countries that are deserving of gold medals across different spheres of the cryptocurrency and blockchain space.

The variety of sports featured at the Olympics have changed over the years, and the current summer Olympics in Japan features a total of 33 different sports. Exciting competitions like skateboarding and surfing were added for Japan as the global showpiece continues to evolve and adopt different sports.

Gold for adoption goes to El Salvador

China leads the CBDC race, but anti-crypto policies lead to disqualification

North America in the race for gold in Bitcoin mining

The regulatory race goes down to a photo finish

The U.S. takes gold for institutional adoption

DNFs

Continue Reading on Coin Telegraph