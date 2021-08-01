Vonovia to make new Deutsche Wohnen offer at 53 eur/shr

Article content FRANKFURT — German real estate company Vonovia has launched a fresh attempt to buy rival Deutsche Wohnen with a sweetened bid valuing the company at 19.1 billion euro ($22.7 billion), it said on Sunday. Vonovia is planning to submit a new offer at 53 euros per Deutsche Wohnen share, subject to approval by German financial watchdog BaFin. Last month, Vonovia narrowly missed the 50% threshold with its agreed bid worth 52 euros a share. The country’s biggest merger this year would create a European real estate giant with 550,000 apartments whose combined book value stands at more than 80 billion euros. It comes as Deutsche Wohnen has become the focus of popular anger in Berlin over tenant rights and affordable housing.

Article content Since the failure of its offer last month, Vonovia has secured just below 30% of the shares in its rival, some of them by buying treasury shares at 52 euros apiece. It now needs a Bafin waiver – which is seen as a formality – to immediately file a new offer and not wait for a year with a new bid. Vonovia is keeping key terms of the transaction unchanged, including the minimum acceptance threshold of 50%. It also excludes striking a domination agreement for three years. The offer announced in May failed as some shareholders declined to tender their shares on a view it undervalued Deutsche Wohnen. Separately, a number of hedge funds tendered none or only a small amount of their holdings in anticipation of getting more for their shares at a later stage.