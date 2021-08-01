U.S. COVID-19 eviction ban expires after Congress fails to act By Reuters



© Reuters. A sleeping bag is seen on the chair of U.S. Representative Cori Bush (D-MO) who spent the night on the steps of the U.S. Capitol to highlight the upcoming expiration of the pandemic-related federal moratorium on residential evictions, in Washington, U.S.,



WASHINGTON (Reuters) – A COVID-19-related U.S. government ban on residential evictions expired at midnight Saturday, putting millions of American renters at risk of being forced from their homes.

Despite a late push by President Joe Biden amid the raging Delta variant, the U.S. Congress failed to vote on legislation extending the ban that shielded millions of renters from being forced out of homes.

A spokeswoman for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) confirmed the eviction ban had expired and declined to comment further.