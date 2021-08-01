Tuum Technologies, Mission 89, and Elastos Join Hands to Eradicate Sports-Related Child Trafficking By CoinQuora

Tuum Technologies, Mission 89, and Elastos Join Hands to Eradicate Sports-Related Child Trafficking
- Elastos, Tuum Technologies, and Mission 89 are fighting against sports-related human trafficking.
- They will work together to provide decentralized identities to key stakeholders.
- Their main goal is educating and creating awareness about this issue between users.
Web3 and blockchain ecosystem Elastos is coming together with software house Tuum Technologies and Geneva-based organization Mission 89 to help fight sports-related child trafficking. The three companies announced the decision on United Nations’ World Day Against Trafficking Persons.
Although sexual exploitation in relation to human trafficking is extremely concerning, it tends to take up discussion space for child trafficking in sports. Children and teenagers from developing countries often fall trap to false agents promising them riches and high quality of life while playing sports in Europe. …
