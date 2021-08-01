Tunisian president says in contact with ‘friendly countries’ to cut deficit By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A general view shows the commercial port of Rades in Tunis, Tunisia, May 24, 2021. REUTERS/Jihed Abidellaoui
2/2
TUNIS (Reuters) – Tunisia’s President Kais Saied said in a video published by his office on Sunday that there were contacts with “friendly countries” to cut the country’s financial deficit, without giving details.
Tunisia’s fiscal deficit and public debt both grew sharply last year as a result of the pandemic and the government has been in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund for a loan deal.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.