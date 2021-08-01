Suki Waterhouse Slams Gossip Girl Reboot Over Joke

“Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy,” she wrote in since-deleted tweets.
The Gossip Girl revival is here, and it’s not taking any prisoners — including model Suki Waterhouse.
In a recently aired episode, Suki — who has been dating Robert Pattinson since 2018 — was dubbed a “nobody.”
The line in question appears in a scene from the HBO Max show’s third episode. In trying to coach Whitney Peak’s character Zoya on her social media savvy, Zión Moreno’s Luna tells her she needs to step up her style if she’s going to date the charming, rich Obie (Eli Brown).
“When are you going to get it?” Luna asks Zoya. “As far as the press is concerned, he’s R-Patz and you’re Suki Nobody.”
In since-deleted tweets, Suki took issue with the comment, writing, “Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy.” She also tagged Gossip Girl writer, Lila Feinberg.
She continued, “Seeing critiques of the patriarchy and sexism, then I get name-checked as somebody’s nobody girlfriend. Make it make sense.”
I mean, the show is about rich kids with nothing but loose ends. Either way, it’s clear that Suki is certainly not a nobody, and women’s value is not and should not be tied to the men they may or may not be involved with!
