Suki Waterhouse Slams Gossip Girl Reboot Over Joke

“Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy,” she wrote in since-deleted tweets.

In a recently aired episode, Suki — who has been dating Robert Pattinson since 2018 — was dubbed a “nobody.”


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

The line in question appears in a scene from the HBO Max show’s third episode. In trying to coach Whitney Peak’s character Zoya on her social media savvy, Zión Moreno’s Luna tells her she needs to step up her style if she’s going to date the charming, rich Obie (Eli Brown).

“When are you going to get it?” Luna asks Zoya. “As far as the press is concerned, he’s R-Patz and you’re Suki Nobody.”

In since-deleted tweets, Suki took issue with the comment, writing, “Another day to be reminded that women can also be the patriarchy.” She also tagged Gossip Girl writer, Lila Feinberg.


Suki Waterhouse / Twitter via Glamour

She continued, “Seeing critiques of the patriarchy and sexism, then I get name-checked as somebody’s nobody girlfriend. Make it make sense.”


Bertrand Rindoff Petroff / Getty Images

Early on in the same episode, Luna and Savannah Smith’s character Monet condemn the patriarchy for forcing their bestie and HBIC Julien (Jordan Alexander) to be tied to a man for the sake of her image and popularity. So, it’s possible that the comment about Suki just goes to show that Luna isn’t free of internalized misogyny like she believes herself to be. 

I mean, the show is about rich kids with nothing but loose ends. Either way, it’s clear that Suki is certainly not a nobody, and women’s value is not and should not be tied to the men they may or may not be involved with!

