Suki Waterhouse Slams Gossip Girl Reboot Over Joke

Early on in the same episode, Luna and Savannah Smith’s character Monet condemn the patriarchy for forcing their bestie and HBIC Julien (Jordan Alexander) to be tied to a man for the sake of her image and popularity. So, it’s possible that the comment about Suki just goes to show that Luna isn’t free of internalized misogyny like she believes herself to be.