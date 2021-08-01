Stunts Actors Did Vs. Ones Done By Stunt Doubles

18.

Crazy, Stupid, Love used a stunt double in place of Emma Stone during the scene where Ryan Gosling’s character shows off using the Dirty Dancing lift. Stone tried to do the move herself, but having been traumatized by a childhood experience when she fell in a gymnastics class and broke both her arms, she was like “a possum who had fallen from a tree.” She took the day off to watch Labyrinth in bed and recover, and the scene was reimagined so that it could be shot through a window in the rain, disguising the double.