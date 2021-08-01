StorX Scores Multiple Milestones, Extends Network to 2000+ Nodes By CoinQuora

StorX Scores Multiple Milestones, Extends Network to 2000+ Nodes
- StorX network founder Handy Barot announced on Twitter that the platform now has 2000+ storage nodes.
- The founder also mentioned that the company is looking for new Research Scientists to hire.
- Currently, SRX’s price is $1.57.
StorX Network Founder Handy Barot took to Twitter on Sunday to announce that the platform is now 2000+ storage nodes strong. The founder thanked the community for its support and also shared that the firm is looking for Research Scientists.
Thank you for your support towards @StorXNetwork, we are now 2000+ storage node network.
To grow @StorXNetwork further robustness & scalability, We are looking for more Research scientist.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.