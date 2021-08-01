Square to buy Australia’s Afterpay in $29 billion all-stock deal By Reuters

© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A logo for the company Afterpay is seen in a store window in Sydney, Australia, July 9, 2020. REUTERS/Stephen Coates
(Reuters) -U.S. fintech company Square Inc (NYSE:) said on Monday it had agreed to purchase Australian buy now/pay later giant Afterpay Ltd in an all-stock deal worth about $29 billion.
Afterpay shareholders will get 0.375 shares of Square class A stock for every share they own, implying a price of about A$126.21 per share based on Square’s Friday close, the companies said in a joint statement.
The offer price is a more than 30% premium to Afterpay’s last close and the Australian firm’s shareholders are expected to own about 18.5% of the combined company.
