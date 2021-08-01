Simone Biles Olympics Support And More Celeb Tweets

“The countdown has begun…”
3.
…as well as former Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu, who supported Simone and explained why her choice to drop out was 100% the right call:
4.
Suni Lee, who won the gold medal at the individual all-around event, shared her reaction to learning about Minnesota’s Sunisa Lee Day:
7.
Bob Odenkirk thanked everyone for their support after he collapsed earlier this week while filming on the set of Better Call Saul:
8.
Normani and Cardi B had the sweetest exchange:
13.
Jaden Smith took to Twitter when Willow Smith declined his call:
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!