Simone Biles Olympics Support And More Celeb Tweets

By
Bradly Lamb
-
6

“The countdown has begun…”

2.

Some of Simone’s high-profile supporters included Michelle Obama

Am I good enough? Yes, I am. The mantra I practice daily. @Simone_Biles, we are proud of you and we are rooting for you. Congratulations on the the silver medal, Team @USA! 🎊


Twitter: @MichelleObama

3.

…as well as former Olympic gymnast Dominique Moceanu, who supported Simone and explained why her choice to drop out was 100% the right call:

I was 14 y/o w/ a tibial stress fracture, left alone w/ no cervical spine exam after this fall. I competed in the Olympic floor final minutes later. @Simone_Biles 🤍 decision demonstrates that we have a say in our own health—“a say” I NEVER felt I had as an Olympian.


Twitter: @Dmoceanu

4.

Suni Lee, who won the gold medal at the individual all-around event, shared her reaction to learning about Minnesota’s Sunisa Lee Day:


Twitter: @sunisalee_

7.

Bob Odenkirk thanked everyone for their support after he collapsed earlier this week while filming on the set of Better Call Saul:

Hi. It’s Bob.
Thank you.
To my family and friends who have surrounded me this week.
And for the outpouring of love from everyone who expressed concern and care for me. It’s overwhelming. But I feel the love and it means so much.

8.

Normani and Cardi B had the sweetest exchange:

I love you always and I’m sure I sound like a creep saying this. I really am forever grateful and couldn’t imagine coming outta hiding after two years with anyone else. 🙏🏾🤍 genuinely one of the sweetest human beings everrr. thank you for being YOU https://t.co/tyFquh2335


Twitter: @Normani

13.

Jaden Smith took to Twitter when Willow Smith declined his call:


Twitter: @jaden

