Saudi Arabia stocks higher at close of trade; Tadawul All Share up 0.49% By Investing.com

Investing.com – Saudi Arabia stocks were higher after the close on Sunday, as gains in the , and sectors led shares higher.

At the close in Saudi Arabia, the added 0.49% to hit a new 5-year high.

The best performers of the session on the were Sedco Capital REIT (SE:), which rose 9.04% or 1.24 points to trade at 14.96 at the close. Meanwhile, Riyad REIT (SE:) added 7.17% or 0.74 points to end at 11.06 and Ataa Educational Co (SE:) was up 6.70% or 3.90 points to 62.10 in late trade.

The worst performers of the session were Arabia Insurance Cooperative Co (SE:), which fell 4.49% or 1.55 points to trade at 32.95 at the close. Yanbu Cement Co. (SE:) declined 3.32% or 1.55 points to end at 45.15 and Gulf General Cooperative Insurance (SE:) was down 2.21% or 0.44 points to 19.48.

Rising stocks outnumbered declining ones on the Saudi Arabia Stock Exchange by 121 to 70 and 14 ended unchanged.

Shares in Sedco Capital REIT (SE:) rose to all time highs; up 9.04% or 1.24 to 14.96. Shares in Riyad REIT (SE:) rose to 3-years highs; up 7.17% or 0.74 to 11.06. Shares in Ataa Educational Co (SE:) rose to all time highs; rising 6.70% or 3.90 to 62.10.

Crude oil for September delivery was up 0.14% or 0.10 to $73.72 a barrel. Elsewhere in commodities trading, Brent oil for delivery in October rose 0.05% or 0.04 to hit $75.14 a barrel, while the December Gold Futures contract unchanged 0.00% or 0.00 to trade at $1816.90 a troy ounce.

EUR/SAR was down 0.13% to 4.4521, while USD/SAR unchanged 0.00% to 3.7504.

The US Dollar Index Futures was up 0.24% at 92.095.

