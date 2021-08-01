Quant (QNT) Surges by 90% in the Past Week By CoinQuora



Quant (QNT) Surges by 90% in the Past Week



Launched in June 2018, Quant (QNT) is one of the fastest-growing cryptos right now. In the past week, QNT surged by over 90%.

Quant was trading at around $85 on July 25. Today, it surged to its all-time high of $171. The peak didn’t last long as it is trading at over $161 with a 24-hour trading volume of $98,389,292, at the time of writing, according to CoinMarketCap. Thus, Quant is up 29.62% in the last 24 hours.

The crypto almost doubles its price in just one week. As a result, it made Quant the top mover crypto of the day on July 30. The utility token for the Quant network has done incredibly well this year. And today it saw another impressive rise.

At the beginning of the year, it rose from about 12$ to 90$ by the end of June 2021. However, it is difficult to determine the price action.

