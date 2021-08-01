Pfizer and Moderna raise prices for its COVID-19 vaccines in EU- FT By Reuters

(Reuters) – Pfizer Inc (NYSE:) and Moderna (NASDAQ:) Inc has raised the prices of its COVID-19 vaccine in the latest European Union supply contracts, The Financial Times reported https://on.ft.com/3j8mbTb on Sunday.

The new price for the Pfizer shot was 19.50 euros ($23.15)against 15.50 euros previously, the newspaper said citing to the portions of the contracts seen.

The price of a Moderna vaccine was $25.50 a dose, the contracts show, up from 19 euros in the first procurement deal but lower than the previously agreed $28.50 because the order had grown, the report said, citing one official close to the matter.

($1 = 0.8425 euros)

