New Zealand human rights commission launches inquiry into housing crisis

Article content WELLINGTON — New Zealand’s Human Rights Commission on Monday launched an inquiry into the country’s housing crisis as cooling measures by the government this year have failed to ease a red-hot property market, leaving many people homeless. Property prices in New Zealand have soared by the most among OECD nations in the past 12 months, rising about 30%, as investors cashed in on historically low interest rates and cheap access to capital under the government’s pandemic-inspired stimulus spending.

Article content Successive governments have failed to solve the housing crisis and for many people, especially young people, the goal of an affordable home has become more remote, New Zealand’s Chief Human Rights Commissioner Paul Hunt said in a statement. “The housing crisis in Aotearoa is also a human rights crisis encompassing homeownership, market renting, state housing and homelessness,” Hunt said, using the country’s indigenous Maori name. “It is having a punishing impact especially on the most marginalized in our communities,” he said. The United Nations Special Rapporteur on adequate housing, Leilani Farha, said in her report published in June that there is a persistent lack of affordable housing in New Zealand, and consecutive governments have failed to ensure that the housing market meets the needs of the entire population, particularly those who have low incomes.