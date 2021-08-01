Most Asian currencies muted; Thai baht, S.Korean won fall

Article content

The following table shows rates for Asian

currencies against the dollar at 0200 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR

Change on the day at 0200 GMT

Currency Latest bid Previous Pct

day Move

Japan yen 109.700 109.7 +0.00

Sing dlr 1.354 1.3539 -0.03

Taiwan dlr 27.954 27.966 +0.04

Korean won 1153.200 1150.3 -0.25

Baht 32.940 32.85 -0.27

Peso 50.020 49.97 -0.10

Rupiah 14460.000 14460 +0.00

Rupee 74.410 74.41 +0.00

Ringgit 4.224 4.218 -0.14

Yuan 6.464 6.462 -0.03

Change so far in 2021

Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct

Move

Japan yen 109.700 103.24 -5.89

Sing dlr 1.354 1.3209 -2.47

Taiwan dlr 27.954 28.483 +1.89

Korean won 1153.200 1086.20 -5.81

Baht 32.940 29.96 -9.05

Peso 50.020 48.01 -4.02

Rupiah 14460.000 14040 -2.90

Rupee 74.410 73.07 -1.81

Ringgit 4.224 4.0200 -4.83

Yuan 6.464 6.5283 +0.99

(Compiled by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru)