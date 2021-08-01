Matt Damon Says He Recently Retired The F-Slur

By
Bradly Lamb
Theo Wargo / Getty Images

“The word that my daughter calls the ‘f-slur for a homosexual’ was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application,” he said in the interview. “I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter.”


Timothy A. Clary / AFP via Getty Images

“She left the table. I said, ‘Come on, that’s a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!’ She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous.”


Barcroft Media / Barcroft Media via Getty Images

“I said, ‘I retire the f-slur!’ I understood.”


Kate Green / Getty Images

As The Hollywood Reporter points out, Damon also addressed criticisms he faced from his previous comments surrounding the many allegations against disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein.


Stefanie Rex / Picture Alliance / dpa / via Getty Images

“As the father of four daughters, this is the kind of sexual predation that keeps me up at night,” he said in 2017 after the many allegations against Weinstein emerged.

“I understand,” he said in the interview. “It’s a fair point. Anybody should be offended by that behavior.”


Tommaso Boddi / WireImage

He also claimed that his interview comments are being received differently than they used to be: “Twenty years ago, the best way I can put it is that the journalist listened to the music more than the lyrics [of an interview]. Now your lyrics are getting parsed, to pull them out of context and get the best headline possible.”


Stephane Cardinale – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

“Everyone needs clicks. Before it didn’t really matter what I said, because it didn’t make the news. But maybe this shift is a good thing. So I shut the fuck up more.”

